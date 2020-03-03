Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Vegetarians Enjoy Better Sex Lives Than Meat Eaters

The majority of vegetarians (57 per cent) said they make love three-four times a week compared to most meat eaters who only enjoyed the action between the sheets one-two times a week (49 per cent).

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vegetarians Enjoy Better Sex Lives Than Meat Eaters
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ franckreporter/ Istock.com)

Going vegetarian or vegan is a new fad to lose weight and stay healthy but an interesting survey has revealed that vegetarians are best lovers and have more sex than meat eaters.

Not only this, the survey reported by UK-based Hucknall Dispatch said that non-vegetarians are "selfish in bed and unhappy in their sex lives compared to vegetarians".

The majority of vegetarians (57 per cent) said they make love three-four times a week compared to most meat eaters who only enjoyed the action between the sheets one-two times a week (49 per cent).

"Nearly 84 per cent of vegetarians report that they are satisfied in their sex lives, compared to only 59 per cent of meat eaters".

Nearly 500 vegetarians -- of which 38 per cent were vegans -- and 500 non-vegetarian people were surveyed by UK's largest extra-marital portal IllicitEncounters.com to reach this conclusion.

"Vegetarians eat foods that are known for their aphrodisiac properties - Maca, fenugreek leaves, ginseng, aniseed. There is a host of different veggies that are natural aphrodisiacs that promote sexual excitement," IllicitEncounters.com's Jessica Leoni was quoted as saying in the report.

Interestingly, 95 per cent of the vegan participants said they were satisfied with their sex lives.

Vegetarians enjoy making out (92 per cent), foreplay (88 per cent) and dirty talk (48 per cent) -- way more than meat eaters (79 per cent, 68 per cent and and 35 per cent, respectively).

Least enjoyable for both vegetarians (26 per cent) and meat eaters (15 per cent) was bondage.

"I just thought it was an age-related thing. Now I'm on a plant based diet, I have more energy and I'm more open to trying out new things," Heather, 39, and a vegan was quoted as saying.

Plant-based foods are heavy in zinc and vitamins B, which can increase libido -- bananas, chickpeas and, avocados, in particular, are good for this.

Going vegan can also increase serotonin levels, which can both boost sex drive and increase happiness.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram