Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Veggies Transmit Superbugs to Human Gut: Study

Superbugs transmitted through vegies can hide and colonize in the intestines for months when they then escape the intestine they can cause diseases such as urinary infection.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Veggies Transmit Superbugs to Human Gut: Study
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Neustockimages/ Istock.com)
Loading...

Not just animal meat but plant-based foods are also serving as vehicles for transmitting antibiotic-resistant bacteria to the gut microbiome of humans, warn researchers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that of the two million antibiotic-resistant infections per year in the country, 20 per cent are linked to agriculture.

This estimate is based on patients who directly acquire antibiotic-resistant superbugs from eating meat.

"Our findings highlight the importance of tackling food-borne antibiotic-resistance from a complete food chain perspective that includes plant-foods in addition to meat," said Marlene Maeusli from Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers developed a novel, lettuce-mouse model system that does not cause immediate illness to mimic the consumption of superbugs with plant-foods.

They grew lettuce, exposed it to antibiotic-resistant E. coli, fed it to the mice and analyzed their faecal samples over time.

"We found differences in the ability of bacteria to silently colonize the gut after ingestion, depending on a variety of host and bacterial factors," said Maeusli.

"We mimicked antibiotic and antacid treatments, as both could affect the ability of superbugs to survive the passage from the stomach to the intestines."

Little has been done till date to determine how eating plants contributes to the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs from plants to humans is different from outbreaks of diarrheal illnesses caused immediately after eating contaminated vegetables.

Superbugs can asymptomatically hide in or "colonize" the intestines for months or even years, when they then escape the intestine and cause an infection, such as a urinary infection.

"We continue to seek the plant characteristics and host factors that result in key microbial community shifts in the gut that put us at risk for colonization and those that prevent it," said the researchers at the meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram