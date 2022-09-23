Ventilator Support For Patients: What You Should Know

Mechanical ventilation is a life support in which a ventilator machine helps for breathing when a patient is not able to breathe naturally

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58, on September 21, at AIIMS Delhi, after being admitted there following a heart attack on August 10. He was on ventilator support for nearly a month.

What is a ventilator machine?

When a patient has a condition that makes it hard for them to breathe properly or when they can’t breathe on their own at all, a ventilator helps the lungs to work. It helps to push air in and out of the lungs so that the body can get the oxygen it needs.

Types of Ventilators

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim told Indian Express that there are two types of mechanical ventilators— invasive and non-invasive. He then stated that the non-invasive ventilator involves a mask to allow the lungs to get oxygen. And the invasive ventilators use a tube to pump oxygen through the mouth.

How long is a ventilator used?

Dr Saseedharan explained that it doesn’t fix the problem that led to the person needing the ventilator in the first place. “It just helps support a person until other treatments become effective, or the person gets better on their own. But, the idea is to help the person recover at the earliest time possible,” he was quoted by the newspaper.

When can a ventilator be removed?

Dr Saseedharan said that when a patient shows signs of recovery from infection or injury, the treating doctor may decide to begin the process of removing the ventilator. He also stated that once a patient is weaned from the ventilator, the breathing tube is removed.

A ventilator can save your life but also can cause potential side effects. Some common risks associated with being on a ventilator include infections, irritation, vocal cord issues, blood clots and lung failure among others.

