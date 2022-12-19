Vicky And Katrina Enjoy Their First Wedding Anniversary, Surrounded By Mountains

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always shared glimpses of their lives through social media. As the star couple completed their one year of marriage, both shared snippets of themselves celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the mountains.

Although the couple did not precisely reveal their vacation locations, looking at the mountains around them, they are surely enjoying a chilly trip.

On 10th December, Katrina Kaif posted pictures from the mountain trip on her Instagram with the caption, “travel diaries," along with a yellow book emoji. In the first picture, Katrina is seen posing in a cosy black jacket; the next three were of an orange sunset looking absolutely surreal, a scenic view of ducks playing in the park and a snap of her husband, Vicky Kaushal, enjoying the chilly weather.

A couple of days back, Katrina shared a series of pictures from the vacation, where she is posing in a luscious green garden wearing a floral sweater paired with washed-out jeans. Katrina in the pictures sported a no-makeup look, with the caption, “Pahadon mein…(camera emoticon): Husband."

The actress shared another carousel post for her husband, wishing him on their first wedding anniversary. One of the pictures was from their wedding, and the other two were a selfie and a video of Vicky dancing from their recent holiday. Katrina captioned the post with, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year…"

Vicky Kaushal as well shared a series of photos dedicated to his loving wife with the caption, “Time flies…but it flies in the most magical way with you, my love. Happy One Year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can imagine!"

The couple married in December 2021 in the beautiful Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, after dating for two years. They hosted a private wedding with the presence of their family and loved ones.

