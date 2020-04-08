Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra Awestruck by Super Pink Moon

Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra could not resist sharing the beautiful stills of the super pink moon.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra Awestruck by Super Pink Moon
Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra could not resist sharing the beautiful stills of the super pink moon.

Bollywood celebs seemed to be awestruck by the super moon that was seen on Tuesday. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra could not resist sharing the beautiful stills of the super pink moon.

The National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal shared a stunning image of Mumbai skyline, in which the big bright moon clearly tops the show.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “View tonight. #supermoon.” In the comments his brother wrote, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai.” Replying to brother’s remark Vicky said, “dinner pe mil batata hu”. The brotherly banter did not stop at this as Sunny again replied saying, “chilla deta toh doosre kamre tak awaaz jati..yahan likhne ki kya zaroorat thi…social media addicts I tell you”.

View this post on Instagram

View tonight. #supermoon

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Actors Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra also shared the stunning still of the moon on their Instagram stories.

Ananya Panday, in her photo of moon wrote, “In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

While Parineeti, on the other hand, said, “Whattewow”.

fjfj

fvlfl

According to the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA), a supermoon occurs when the “moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full”.

Every full moon has a different name, owing to different events corresponding with the month, such as December’s cold moon and January’s wolf moon. As per the Old Farmer’s almanac, April’s full moon often corresponds with the springtime bloom of a pink wildflower called Phlox subulata.

