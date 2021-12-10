Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Give Your Groom the Perfect Look he Deserves

Vicky Kaushal looked like royalty as held his queen’s hand Katrina Kaif during the pheras on December 9. Adding the perfect balance to the gorgeous red lehenga Katrina wore, Vicky complemented her radiance with an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.

The look was completed with a shawl in tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace were studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz, and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Vicky, who was all smiles in the pictures the couple posted in Instagram, wrote: Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic).

Vicky definitely set high goals for grooms-to-be this wedding season. So, to help you get through to your wedding shopping hassle free, here are some interesting looks in menswear you can choose from for your wedding.

Varun Dhawan in Kunal Rawal

If you like to keep it subtle yet traditional then opt for this peach mini flower motif hand embroidered koti designed by Kunal Rawal. You can team it with a gold embroidered kurta and signature dhoti pants. This ensemble is perfect for a haldi or mehendi ceremony.

Aditya Seal in Manish Malhotra

This is for all the men who love to groove and want to keep it glamourous. Dance the night away and marvel in Manish Malhotra’s indo-western jacket embellished in fluid sequins. You could team the knee-length jacket with a solid colour kurta and pants.

Sidharth Malhotra in Gaurav Gupta

Nothing can go wrong with a tuxedo. Gaurav Gupta gives sustainable fashion a stylish name with this metallic orbit tuxedo paired with a bow-tie. Pair it with a classic Christian Louboutin shoes and you are ready to go

Vijay Deverakonda in Ananmika Khanna

Slay it with a kurta-mundu combination this wedding season. You can keep it classic with a bandhgala jacket in pastel shades from Ananmika Khanna and team it with a white kurta and mundu set.

Ranveer Singh in Rohit Bal

Take inspiration from Rohit Bal for all things couture. Give your wedding reception ensemble a royal look with hand embroidered sequin embroidery on a velvet jacket or sherwani.

