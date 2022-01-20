Vicky Kaushal Burns Calories In The Gym A Day After Relishing French Fries; See Pic

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal certainly knows how to keep a balance when it comes to maintaining his muscular physique. The actor loves to treat himself to delicious food but he also hits the gym to lose those extra calories. This is the story behind Vicky’s latest post on Instagram. The 33-year-old actor shared a picture from the gym on Wednesday night where he can be seen flaunting his muscular biceps. Vicky wore a white vest along with grey sweatpants and a cap as he posed in the gym.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Vicky wrote in the caption, “Time to pay for those fries.” He relished a plate of french fries on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vicky had shared a glimpse of his “post packup pamper,” where he can be seen enjoying a plate of fries, a carbonated drink and salads. Considering his diet on Tuesday, Vicky made sure he hit the gym to lose the calories gained from the delicious meal he had the previous night.

Vicky is currently in Indore where he has been shooting for director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project with Sara Ali Khan. The actor’s latest update on his Instagram story shows him stealing some time out from his shooting schedule on sets to play cricket. Vicky shared a video on his Instagram story, where he was seen playing cricket with fellow crew members. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set.” In the following update shared by Vicky, the actor shared a glimpse of the set where Utekar can be seen having a conversation with a fellow crew member.

This is not the first time Vicky has shown his ripped physique on Instagram. In an earlier Instagram post from this month, Vicky shared a picture where his muscular and toned torso is visible. The actor can be dressed in an all-black gym outfit in the picture.

Have you checked out Vicky’s latest Instagram post yet?

