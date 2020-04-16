Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi Flaunt New Hairdos in Lockdown

As salons are shut due to the nationwide lockdown, actor Vicky Kaushal got his haircut done by his brother Sunny Kaushal. Sharing a photo of his latest look the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote, “#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez (sic)."

In the photo, which has got over 7 lakh 50 thousand likes, the actor can be seen looking at the camera intensely. He is sporting a dark green sleeveless t-shirt.

The Raazi actor shared a monochrome behind the scenes boomerang video of the haircut in his stories. In the video, one can see Vicky being seated and taking a mirror selfie while Sunny who is equipped with a trimmer can be seen action. On the video, he has written ‘Let’s do this’ and has put a blue colours fingers cross GIF on it.

In the subsequent story, he has also shared a boomerang of his final haircut, titling at as ‘After’.

However, the Manmarziyan actor is not the first person to have got a haircut done at home. Since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed quite a few celebrities including Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli have got their haircut done at home.

Further, actor Huma Qureshi too has shared a post in which she can be seen trimming her hair. In the post that comprises of a video and a photo gives a sneak peek into her haircutting session. In the photo, she has shared her new look along with the hair she has chopped in her hand. Captioning it she wrote, "I’m currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi ... Anybody wants a haircut kya??? #fringebangs #haircut #quarantine #quarantinelife #socialdistancing #lockdown (sic)."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube