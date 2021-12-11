Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Shine in Sabyasachi; Sister Isabelle Kaif Dazzles in Punit Balana Creation at the Haldi Ceremony

If the dreamy wedding was all about red and gold, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s intimate haldi ceremony was all about ivory, gold, and lots of laughter. The couple smothered in turmeric, looked madly in love in the photographs they posted on Instagram on Saturday. The message the couple wrote read: Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.

For the Haldi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wore a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery. She paired the lehenga with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, which also featured custom-trimmed handmade kiran similar to her bridal veil. The handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated gold was added to Katrina’s ensemble to pay tribute to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wore a Sabysachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar set. Though the kurta didn’t say on for all, with Vicky getting smothered in haldi head to toe, we love how the couple’s haldi ceremony was filled with love, family, and laughter.

Adding a pop of colour to Katrina and Vicky’s look for the haldi ceremony was the pink tulle dupatta with sequin butti. Lauded with intricate motifs, each print incorporated in the outfits adorned by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their wedding functions, were custom made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. The Sabyasachi Art Foundation was started by Sabyasachi and his sister as a tribute to their artist mother. Today it is an integral part of the brand both in a creative and socially responsible capacity. It strives to give indigenous artists and craftsmen due recognition and a means of livelihood.

On the other hand, joining in on the festivities were Katrina’s family including her mom Susan Turcotte and sisters Melissa and Natacha. The ladies channelled their love for all things desi and chose to wear Indian outfits designed by Punit Balana. Known for his effortless, modest yet extravagant designs rooted in the craftsmanship of India, especially Rajasthan, designed different silhouettes for Katrina’s mother Suzanne, her sisters Melissa, Natacha, Stephanie, Isabelle, Christine, Sonia. He also customised designs for the men in the family including David Roberts,Curtis Lee, Michael Gerard, Natanaele Abramo, Sebastian Turcotte and kids Mishka, Maya, Ariel, Archie and Jan. Punit also designed a few ensembles for the Mehendi ceremony.

“Katrina wanted a devdasi feel and wanted it to be very close and intimate for the Haldi”, shared Designer Punit Balana, further adding, “It was amazing to style Katrina’s family in Indian silhouettes and traditional Jaipur heritage. I used a lot of Jaipuri art including leheriya, bandhani and block prints along with rich traditional embroidery which is comfortable”.

Katrina’s mom looked beautiful in a Haldi yellow anarkali with a printed churidar, while her sister Mellissa was seen in a comfortable crop top and flowy skirt. Katrina’s sister Natacha looked gorgeous in a leheriya skirt with an embroidered blouse and dupatta, while sister Isabelle sported a bandhani print silhouette. The ensembles were designed to move, dance and celebrate.

