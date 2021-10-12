Vicky Kaushal Revamps Kurta Trend During Promotions, See Pics

The series of promotions for Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Sardar Udham has been going on in full swing. While he is at it, the actor is setting fashion goals for men higher, especially in the ethnic department. Vicky is looked upon by many as a style icon and his sartorial choices prove why. He finely balances his commercial looks and personal style. Experimenting comes naturally to him, not just in terms of unique on-screen characters, but also fashion.

For the last few weeks, Vicky has been on a spree of sharing stunning stills from recent photoshoots. The most recent look shows the actor redefining a humble cotton kurta. Vicky adds an edgy look to his basic piece by rolling up the sleeves and just including a perfect scarf around his neck. The printed stole almost instantly alleviates the entire mood of the complete look. To seal the deal, the actor wore a statement silver cuff and opted for a gelled hair-trimmed beard look.

Men, who want to break the monotony in ethnic wear this season must bookmark Vicky’s latest looks. Earlier, the actor gave more cues on ways to style a simple kurta. For the trailer launch of Sardar Udham, Vicky made a statement in a classic striped kurta. Keeping it comfortable and stylish, the actor made the staple outfit look trendy. Vicky teamed the attire with silk trousers and a pair of black slides featuring crisscross straps. Finally, a grey stole and a pair of black sunglasses and Voila!

Earlier, Vicky was seen sporting a shirt-style kurta with matching stole. On another occasion, he flaunted a black suit with matching trousers. He wore a white t-shirt and a scarf adorned around his neck.

Take a look:

Sardar Udham will stream on Amazon Prime, October 16 onwards.

