Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal Shares Sneak Peek of His Evening Stroll, Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal stepped out and about amid coronavirus scare wearing a breathing mask and a trendy cap. Take a look at a video.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vicky Kaushal Shares Sneak Peek of His Evening Stroll, Watch Video
Actor Vicky Kaushal steps out amid coronavirus scare

Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, decided to break from monotony by stepping out. The actor was strolling in the evening wearing a cap and clad in face mask. He took to his Instagram stories to treat his online family with his evening out. The cloudy and breezy weather in the city seems to have tempted Vicky to go for a walk.

The National Award recipient shared a special post to celebrate two years of Sanju’s release. Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in 2018 was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma played main roles. Ranbir essayed Sanjay Dutt while Vicky played the role of his best friend.

On Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary, Vicky has shared the first look for the biopic. The project is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

“A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility (sic),” read the caption.

He had also shared a clip remembering Sam Manekshaw.

“Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special (sic),” he wrote.

Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

He has also given a nod for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading