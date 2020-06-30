Vicky Kaushal Shares Sneak Peek of His Evening Stroll, Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, decided to break from monotony by stepping out. The actor was strolling in the evening wearing a cap and clad in face mask. He took to his Instagram stories to treat his online family with his evening out. The cloudy and breezy weather in the city seems to have tempted Vicky to go for a walk.

The National Award recipient shared a special post to celebrate two years of Sanju’s release. Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in 2018 was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma played main roles. Ranbir essayed Sanjay Dutt while Vicky played the role of his best friend.

On Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary, Vicky has shared the first look for the biopic. The project is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

“A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility (sic),” read the caption.

He had also shared a clip remembering Sam Manekshaw.

“Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special (sic),” he wrote.

Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

He has also given a nod for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

