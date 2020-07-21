Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Picture From Gym, Says 'I Miss Machines'

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym and said that he misses machines.

Vicky's Instagram image showed him flaunting his perfectly-chiselled body.

The actor completed his look with black basketball shorts, baseball cap and sneakers. In the backdrop, gym equipments can be seen as the Manmarziyaan actor is posing in front of a large mirror.

"I miss machines. #majormissingmonday," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 7,25,000 likes.

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Next he will bring alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer, who was lieutenant governor of Punjab from 1913 to 1919 and endorsed the action of General Reginald Dyer responsible for killing hundreds of people at a peaceful gathering.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.