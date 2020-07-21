Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Picture From Gym, Says 'I Miss Machines'

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself from gym. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfectly-chiselled body.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Picture From Gym, Says 'I Miss Machines'
credits - Vicky Kaushal instagram

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym and said that he misses machines.

Vicky's Instagram image showed him flaunting his perfectly-chiselled body.

The actor completed his look with black basketball shorts, baseball cap and sneakers. In the backdrop, gym equipments can be seen as the Manmarziyaan actor is posing in front of a large mirror.

"I miss machines. #majormissingmonday," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 7,25,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

I miss machines. #majormissingmonday

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Next he will bring alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer, who was lieutenant governor of Punjab from 1913 to 1919 and endorsed the action of General Reginald Dyer responsible for killing hundreds of people at a peaceful gathering.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading