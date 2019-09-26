Vicky Kaushal Stuns Fans with His Latest Fashionable Monochrome Instagram Post

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most talked about actors in recent times. He is not only known for his acting skills but is also making name for his modelling stints. From appearing on magazine covers to posting fashionable pictures of himself, Kaushal has been getting traction on social media for his sense of fashion. The actor has again set social media on fire with his latest Instagram picture.

Amandeep Kaur, a fashion stylist who has worked with Vicky Kaushal on a number of occasions in the recent past, on Wednesday joined the actor and fashion photographer Rahul Jhagianifor a photoshoot. The picture which was a culmination of the trio's efforts was posted by Kaushal on his Instagram account.

In the caption, he teased how he chose the pose randomly while the other two considered choosing a pose carefully.

Nevertheless, Kaushal has been winning awards for his style statement too. He was recently crowned Vogue Man of the Year at the Vogue Beauty Awards. He appeared at the ceremony wearing a dapper suit. The awards were held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

