Vicky Kaushal Stuns Fans with His Latest Fashionable Monochrome Instagram Post
Vicky Kaushal has recently started appearing on a number of magazine covers and posting fashionable pictures of himself on social media.
Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram/ vickykaushal09
Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most talked about actors in recent times. He is not only known for his acting skills but is also making name for his modelling stints. From appearing on magazine covers to posting fashionable pictures of himself, Kaushal has been getting traction on social media for his sense of fashion. The actor has again set social media on fire with his latest Instagram picture.
Amandeep Kaur, a fashion stylist who has worked with Vicky Kaushal on a number of occasions in the recent past, on Wednesday joined the actor and fashion photographer Rahul Jhagianifor a photoshoot. The picture which was a culmination of the trio's efforts was posted by Kaushal on his Instagram account.
In the caption, he teased how he chose the pose randomly while the other two considered choosing a pose carefully.
Nevertheless, Kaushal has been winning awards for his style statement too. He was recently crowned Vogue Man of the Year at the Vogue Beauty Awards. He appeared at the ceremony wearing a dapper suit. The awards were held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
#vogue Man of the Year. . Thank You @vogueindia for this honour. Head to toe in @dior by @anaitashroffadajania #voguebeautyawards #vbaturns10 Shot by @abheetgidwani A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Landlord Exposes Glamorous Chinese Social Media Influencer's ‘Double Life’
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy