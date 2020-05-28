Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal Thanks Fans For Seven Million Instagram Followers

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors, expressed his gratitude towards his fans for getting seven million Instagram followers.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal, touted as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, has garnered a fan following of seven million on Instagram.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself giving a flying kiss. In the image, he is seen dressed in an orange hoodie paired with a navy blue baseball cap worn backwards.

"Hope my kisses come flying into your hearts. Parivaaar badh raha hai (family is growing). Shukriya! #7M," he captioned the image, which currently has over 796K likes.

Vicky had earlier shared a video of himself from his MMA training and captioned it: "My response to handshakes and high fives."

He even shared a post on how he misses going to film sets and acknowledging the importance of day light.

On the film front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh. He is also acting in Meghna Gulzar's film where he essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of Indian Army when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan.

