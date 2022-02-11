Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh and Vijay Varma, Take Inspiration From Bollywood Stars for Your Winter Wardrobe

Every season comes with its own unique sense of style. Winter fashion is always thought to be something that is difficult to ace, maybe because of the number of layers involved to get the perfect styling. Our leading men, on the other hand, are here to inspire us with their distinct and mind-blowing winter fashion.

So, here are some styles that you can easily adapt to enjoy the winter chills while also being the most stylish person in the room:

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal keeps it dapper in his casually-formal winter outfit. The recently wed actor paired a gray pullover with a monochrome set of striped blazer and jogger pants. This style is something you can opt for when going out with friends or even attending a small function.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh brings up yet another different and unique look this time. The star channels cowboy energy into his winter ‘fit as he slays white pants and a plain black sweatshirt under a cream coloured poncho-cape, accessorising his cool look with a brown hat, large sunglasses, a locket and diamond studs in his ears.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra aces the formal winter style game with his look donned in Ladakh. The Shershaah actor can be seen pairing black slim-fit pants with a cross emerald blazer over a black turtleneck and formal shoes. This unique style is the best suit for any winter weddings and functions.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma seems to be in great shape as he was seen hanging out with his friends in style during a trip to Rishikesh, where he had gone for a yoga retreat following his COVID recovery. As he beats the winter blues with friends, the actor looks elegant in a brown check overcoat worn over lighter brown pants and a black T-shirt, complemented by his white Nike sneakers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi goes the complete denim way, this winter. The actor opted for a light blue denim jacket with a grey hood over a printed cool grey t-shirt, paired with light blue ankle-length jeans and black high-heeled boots. You can carry this casual yet dapper, fashion style in the daytime.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao gets into the Christmas spirit with a fun and classy Christmas winter look. The actor wore a wide check unique suit with the same print on his shirt, black pants, and a Santa hat. The outfit is a formal masterpiece that would be appropriate for any elegant event.

