lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Lifestyle»Vicky Kaushal's Recipe for Success, Says 'Hard-Work is Something That Marinates Over Time'
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal's Recipe for Success, Says 'Hard-Work is Something That Marinates Over Time'

credit - Vicky Kaushal Instagram

credit - Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success. He says hard work is something that marinates over time.

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success. He says hard work is something that marinates over time.

Vicky posted a picture on social media, where he is seen practicing archery. He also referenced author-gospel musician Kirk Franklin in the caption.

“Hard-work is something you marinate over time… it’s not microwaveable.. #kirkfranklin," he wrote.

RELATED NEWS

The actor, who was last seen in the horror film “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", is working on his next “Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama" and “Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 17:25 IST