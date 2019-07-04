Victoria and David Beckham Share Adorable Throwback Pic on 20th Wedding Anniversary

In 1999 on this day, power couple soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham tied the knot at historical Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin.

The couple decided to express their love in the most charming way on their wedding anniversary. While David expressed his love with four nostalgic images of the couple along with a picture with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Victoria, on the other hand, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable montage which featured 20 iconic moments of the couple together from their engagement, wedding, vacations and many more special moments.

David wrote, “WOW 20 years , look what we created Love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Victoria captioned her montage and wrote, "20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x."

On July 4th, 1999, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony worth million dollars. During the lavish and unforgettable ceremony, Victoria was dressed in a Vera Wang strapless gown and later the couple dressed in matching purple outfits for their reception.

Over the years, the soccer player and former Spice Girl have been a global sensation, ever since they were dating, for many reasons icluding their style, haircuts and tattoos.

Two decades later, the brand Beckham is ruling the fashion industry. Victoria has taken the fashion runway and streets by storm with her very own her namesake label while David flaunts his best tuxedos and three-piece suits like nobody else.