Victoria Beckham Announces New 'Scientific' Skincare Range
Victoria partnered with global beauty company Estee Lauder in 2016 to create a capsule make-up collection inspired by the products she would want in her own make-up bag.
(Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Reuters)
Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is set to launch a new skincare line following the success of her make-up collection with a beauty brand in 2016.
The 43-year-old fashion designer recently announced via a Facebook Live video that she is expanding her beauty and fashion empire by moving into the world of skincare and said she is taking the process of designing the range very seriously to learn how her future products can be beneficial to her customers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said, "I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skin-care creams, and a perfume."
"It's going to be very scientific. I'm working with the best. I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can. As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing," she added.
Victoria partnered with global beauty company Estee Lauder in 2016 to create a capsule make-up collection inspired by the products she would want in her own make-up bag, which was an instant sell-out with her fans.
