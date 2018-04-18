Victoria Beckham Designs Spice Girls T-Shirt for Charity

Victoria Beckham is reliving her Spice Girls heyday with a new charitable t-shirt.The fashion designer and ex-popstar has created a simple white tee for Red Nose Day USA, which focuses on raising funds for children in need around the world. The shirt depicts the star, and her former bandmates ‘Baby,' ‘Scary,' ‘Sporty' and ‘Ginger' wearing the organization's signature red nose accessories. All proceeds from the sales of the $35 garment will be donated to the charity."I've seen firsthand how Red Nose Day USA has touched the lives of millions of children -- it's been a true inspiration for me," Beckham is cited as saying on the website omaze.com, where the shirt retails. "I was honored to design this shirt and promote the message of Girl Power to young women and children around the world. Every T-shirt sold helps this incredible cause continue to ensure all children receive the love, care and support they need."The creative recently took to Instagram to share the details of a trip she took to Kenya, where she explored some of the girls' programs supported by Red Nose Day USA, including boxing classes to develop self defense and leadership skills. "I was so inspired by the young women I met there," she told her 19.5 million followers.The Red Nose Day piece is not the only t-shirt Beckham has been working on lately -- last week she unveiled a unisex top designed with Shaquille O'Neal for the sportswear giant Reebok.Red Nose Day will take place on May 24.