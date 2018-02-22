English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Victoria Beckham Finds It Difficult To Juggle Tour With Kids
Balancing really isn't that easy!
Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says it is not possible to go on a tour like the much-talked about Spice Girls one and also take care of her four children at the same time.
Beckham will also be making her first appearance on the London Fashion Week calendar next season to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand.
"It will be nice to come home to celebrate. I'm from London, my family lives in London, and I've never shown here so it will be really fun to do something different. I think there's a good energy in London. I'm very proud to be British," she told hollywoodreporter.com.
She is about to start scouting for a show venue and promises "lots of surprises" during the year as it builds up to September.
Speaking on Spice Girls tour or new album, she said: "For us, girl power is a strong powerful message. We want to protect the legacy and how do we pass that message on to future generations?"
"We never said that was about touring or about creating new music, or even about the five of us together. I love spending time with the girls and we all feel the same about passing that positive message on. Never has it been more relevant and needed than now."
"It's not possible to go on tour and do that, I'll tell you that much. When you are a working mum, my schedule has to be really looked after to make sure I can spin all these plates," she added.
