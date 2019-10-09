Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Victoria Beckham's Tipsy Route to Healthy Life Includes Drinking Red Wine, Tequila

Victoria has become a fashion icon since her rise to fame in legendary girl-band, The Spice Girls. She also listed her past make-up fails.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Victoria Beckham's Tipsy Route to Healthy Life Includes Drinking Red Wine, Tequila
(Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Reuters)

Singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says she stays healthy by drinking red wine and tequila.

During an appearance on an episode of This Morning, Victoria,45, revealed the boozy secret to her healthy lifestyle, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I try to be really really healthy, I expect a lot of myself and my body. I have four kids and work a lot, I try to be healthy, fresh fish, fresh vegetables, fruit and I drink a lot of water. I am not saying I'm not fun, I am known to drink a few tequilas and a few red wines, it's that balance. Working out, but having fun is also super important," she said.

Talking about her tips for good skin, the star said: "Definitely take make-up off every night before bed, use a really good moisturizer that works for your skin type and stay hydrated!"

"I haven't always had good skin, I pay a lot of attention to my skin, not just on my skin, eating healthy as well and drinking water… basic things that make a difference! Using a good moisturizer, making sure my skin is hydrated and changing it up as well, I think is important," she added.

Victoria confessed that she is a huge fan of comedy Fleabag, starring Phoebe Waller Bridge. She said: "I met Phoebe Waller Bridge, who I was quite obsessed with, I love Fleabag, quite obsessed, the fact I got to meet her was really exciting."

Victoria has become a fashion icon since her rise to fame in legendary girl-band, The Spice Girls. She also listed her past make-up fails.

She said: "Way too much lip liner in the Spice Girls, way too much!! America Music Awards, probably my worse make-up look a lot of eye, a lot of lip, a lot of blush, you know, it was the 1990s. Looking at old photos, it makes me smile. It's a journey, brought me to who I am, it has made me realize less is better!"

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram