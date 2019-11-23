Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Victoria's Secret Cancels Annual Fashion Show

Leading lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has cancelled its annual fashion show amid dwindling television ratings and increasing criticism of the event.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Victoria's Secret Cancels Annual Fashion Show
credits - Victoria's Secret instagram

Leading lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has cancelled its annual fashion show amid dwindling television ratings and increasing criticism of the event, a media report said on Friday.

Launched in 1995, the show was at one time a major pop culture event that attracted millions of viewers each year.

However, in 2018, it recorded lowest ratings ever and was branded sexist, outdated and lacking diversity, BBC report said.

L Brands, the company owning the brand, said it was important to evolve its marketing strategy.

"We're figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers," the report quoted Stuart Burgdoerfer, L Brands chief financial officer, telling investors.

The show is a milestone in the careers of supermodels like Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Miranda Kerr.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram