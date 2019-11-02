Take the pledge to vote

Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell Gets Restraining Order Against Man After Rape Threat

Stella filed legal documents against a man named Ruben Velazquez who, she claimed, came to her house uninvited and has been issuing threats via Instagram over the past few months.

November 2, 2019
Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell Gets Restraining Order Against Man After Rape Threat
Model Stella Maxwell poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'mother!' at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Image: AP)

Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell has received a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to rape and shoot her. Stella filed legal documents against a man named Ruben Velazquez who, she claimed, came to her house uninvited and has been issuing threats via Instagram over the past few months.

Among his threats was one to set her house on fire, according to a tmz.com report. She also claimed that the man made several unwanted visits to her home and sent messages to her on Instagram.

"I'm thinking of burning your house... buy a shotgun with long range and leave you lame. I will find you... You are going to have to kill me, I will leave you in a wheelchair," the messages read.

Stella obtained a temporary order requiring Velazquez to stay 100 yards away from her.

Later, she was seen taking inspiration from Britney Spear's iconic pop culture look for Drake's Halloween bash on Thursday evening. Stella was seen posting pictures with a python in order to emulate the look created by Britney at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

(With inputs from IANS)

