English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video Games Affect Girls More Than Boys: Study
The researchers found that 10-year-old girls who played games frequently had less social competence than 12-year-olds than girls who played less frequently.
New research has found that playing action video games could help boost certain cognitive abilities. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ webphotographeer/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Dear parents, please take note. When it comes to video gaming, girls in the 6-12 age group are at a heightened risk of developing less social competence than boys, warn researchers.
The researchers found that 10-year-old girls who played games frequently had less social competence than 12-year-olds than girls who played less frequently.
The study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), NTNU Social Research, the University of California, Davis, and St. Olav's Hospital in Norway, however, found that playing video games is generally not harmful to boys' social development.
"Our study may mitigate some concerns about the adverse effects of gaming on children's development," said Beate Wold Hygen, a post-doctoral fellow at the NTNU and NTNU Social Research.
"It might not be gaming itself that warrants our attention, but the reasons some children and adolescents spend a lot of their spare time playing the games," Hygen added in the paper published in the journal Child Development.
The popularity of interactive video games has sparked concern among parents, educators and policymakers about how the games affect children and adolescents.
The new study, conducted in Norway, looked at how playing video games affects the social skills of 6- to 12-year-olds.
It found that playing the games affected youth differently by age and gender.
For the study, the researchers studied 873 Norwegian youth from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds every two years for six years when the children were aged 6 to 12.
The findings suggested that girls who spent more time playing video games at age 10 developed weaker social skills two years later than girls who spent less time playing games.
"Girls who play video games may be more isolated socially and have less opportunity to practice social skills with other girls, which may affect their later social competence," the study noted.
Children who struggled socially at ages 8 and 10 were more likely to spend more time playing video games at ages 10 and 12.
"It might be that poor social competence drives youth's tendency to play video games for extensive periods of time," suggested Lars Wichstrom, professor of psychology at NTNU.
The researchers found that 10-year-old girls who played games frequently had less social competence than 12-year-olds than girls who played less frequently.
The study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), NTNU Social Research, the University of California, Davis, and St. Olav's Hospital in Norway, however, found that playing video games is generally not harmful to boys' social development.
"Our study may mitigate some concerns about the adverse effects of gaming on children's development," said Beate Wold Hygen, a post-doctoral fellow at the NTNU and NTNU Social Research.
"It might not be gaming itself that warrants our attention, but the reasons some children and adolescents spend a lot of their spare time playing the games," Hygen added in the paper published in the journal Child Development.
The popularity of interactive video games has sparked concern among parents, educators and policymakers about how the games affect children and adolescents.
The new study, conducted in Norway, looked at how playing video games affects the social skills of 6- to 12-year-olds.
It found that playing the games affected youth differently by age and gender.
For the study, the researchers studied 873 Norwegian youth from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds every two years for six years when the children were aged 6 to 12.
The findings suggested that girls who spent more time playing video games at age 10 developed weaker social skills two years later than girls who spent less time playing games.
"Girls who play video games may be more isolated socially and have less opportunity to practice social skills with other girls, which may affect their later social competence," the study noted.
Children who struggled socially at ages 8 and 10 were more likely to spend more time playing video games at ages 10 and 12.
"It might be that poor social competence drives youth's tendency to play video games for extensive periods of time," suggested Lars Wichstrom, professor of psychology at NTNU.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Ranbir Kapoor's Groupfie with Female Fans is the Most Adorable Thing Today, See Here
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results