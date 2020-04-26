Vidya Balan Donates 1000 PPE Kits for Doctors, Raising Funds for More
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is donating a 1000 PPE kits for doctors and other medical staff who are battling at the frontline to keep us safe from the deadly COVID 19.
Vidya has also collaborated with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise donations to provide additional 1000 PPE kits, along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and photographer cum film producer Atul Kasbekar.
Vidya Balan took to Instagram urging all to donate to the cause. She wrote: "Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff."
Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you.
The actress also announced a reward to whoever is donating. She wrote: "For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity."
The "Mission Mangal" star also shared a video message on Instagram where she talks about the shortage of PPE kits in India's hospitals and explains why is it necessary to donate for the same.
In the video, Vidya says: "In the war against COVID 19, our healthcare professionals are like soldiers at the border fighting for our health and freedom. Just like we equip our soldiers for a battle, we must do the same with our medical staff."
"There is a critical shortage of PPE that is personal protective equipment for our senior doctors, residents, nurses and ward boys in their daily work. They come into constant contact with affected patients and if one medico is affected, the entire unit of 8-12 healthcare workers is quarantined for 2-3 weeks. As a result, a lot of our hospitals are not functioning at full capacity. Join me in changing this now," she added.
Akshay Saini, co-founder of Tring stated: "We are very grateful to Vidya who has been very generous and has donated 1000 PPE kits in her individual capacity, in addition to the several other donations she is doing."
Thank you very much for your generous donations from all over the world. I'm elated to share that we have raised 2500+ kits accounting over Rs.16 lakhs within few hours. A load of gratitude for helping in donating over double our initial target.
Each PPE kit worth Rs 650 consists of one coverall laminated and waterproof, nitrile gloves, goggles, face shields, 3-ply surgical mask, and shoe covers, informed the actress.
