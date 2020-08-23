Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Vidya Balan On Resuming Shoot Of 'Sherni' Amid Covid-19: Will Have to Be Much More Cautious

Vidya Balan, who is likely to resume shoot of her upcoming film Sherni in October, says shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic will be a challenge and she is up for it.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vidya Balan On Resuming Shoot Of 'Sherni' Amid Covid-19: Will Have to Be Much More Cautious
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan, who is likely to resume shoot of her upcoming film Sherni in October, says shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic will be a challenge and she is up for it. Production on Sherni, helmed by Newton director Amit Masurkar, came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Balan, who is set to play a forest officer in the film, said the ideal situation will be to resume shoot post monsoon and the team is hoping to go on floors in October in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. "The situation is such that we will have to take one day at a time. Shooting generally will require you to be that much more cautious now. The good thing is we will be shooting in the jungle. We are not in an enclosed place and that I think is a good thing. Hopefully, we will be safer. Fingers crossed," the Shakuntala Devi star told PTI.

Balan, 41, said people will have to exercise caution as they resume work and other normal activities. "We can only take precautions and hope everything turns out fine and everyone is safe. I don't know what it will be shooting outside the city," she said, adding that two-thirds of the shoot is yet to be finished.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni is billed to explore the man-wildlife conflict.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading