Vidya Balan Rolls out Haircare Tips for Holi

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, known for her luscious hair, says she takes extra care -- especially on festivals like Holi -- of her mane.Of her beauty rituals, childhood memories and more on Holi, Vidya said in a statement:Beauty regime: I don't leave my house without massaging a coconut-based hair oil onto my skin. I honestly feel that this is the most natural way to keep harmful colours away. Not just that, colours come off easy and the coconut-based oil protects my skin from sun rays when I step outside.Fondest childhood memory of Holi: Even before the main day, all the kids in my neighbourhood would start throwing balloons at each other after school. The night before Holi, my father would painstakingly fill the balloons so we could run out with buckets full of balloons the next morning.One Holi treat that makes her mouth water: While most people eat 'gujiyas' for Holi, my sister Priya would drive up to Sattu's in Sindhi Camp (Chembur) and get 'Imarti'. I grew up eating them every year during Holi and now the festival is incomplete without it. It has become a ritual to gorge on them. When you are fully wet and unrecognisable, it tastes the best.That go-to Holi hair style: I am very particular about my hair. Before I step out, it needs to look great. Even with oil! I massage oil into my hair, comb it well and then tie it in a loose braid. This way I am able to keep my hair away from my face and just enjoy the festivalFavourite colour: Gulaal! What else? We buy loads and loads of it and play majorly with gulal, but love other colours too.Message for Holi: Have a safe and happy Holi and don't forget to show your hair and skin some much needed love too!