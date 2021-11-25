Vidya Malvade's Tripod Headstand Post is all About Fitness Goals

Vidya Malvade, the actress who rose to fame with the film ChakDe! India and was last seen in the Disney series Bamini and Boys, is also known for turning heads with her magnetic presence on social media. She identifies herself as a fitness enthusiast and regularly shares photos and videos of herself doing different kinds of yogas and exercises.

Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures, teaching her followers the phases of a headstand. She shared these photos with a caption, “Fastest way to tripod headstand.”

She also cautioned her followers that simply flailing your legs up could take too much energy and may even lead to injury.

It is surprising that even at the age of 48, she has kept herself extremely fit and healthy. The secret to her fitness is regular yoga and work she does on her body. Check this reel in which she is trying out extremely difficult yoga positions in an orange outfit.

In another reel, Vidya is looking dazzling in a sapphire coloured saree and swaying to the Shershaah song ‘Raatan Lambiyan’.

People are left speechless watching the level of flexibility she has attained at this age. Surya Yantrasana is certainly not a child’s play. One can imagine the amount of strength and power she has gained over the years doing yoga and other fitness regimen.

In this reel, we can see how effortlessly she has bent her back and kept that position firm for a few minutes. She is definitely an inspiration for all the fitness lovers out there.

After early popularity with ChakDe! India, Vidya went on to feature in a number of films like Kidnap, No Problem and Striker. During her career, she also participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Among her latest outings was the Netflix web series Mismatched in which she played the role of Zeenat Karim.

