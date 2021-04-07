Vidyarambh Sanskar: Auspicious Muhurat to Begin Child's Education in April 2021

The Vidyarambh Sanskar is one of the 16 Sanskars of the Hindu religion which are quite essential ritual in Hinduism. Vidyarambh is a Sanskrit word that is formed by combining “Vidya” means studies and “Arambh” which means beginning. It is a ritual that marks the beginning of a child’s primary education. It is usually conducted after a child marks five years of age as he/she is believed to be ready to go to school and begin the studies at that age.

It is quite important to perform the Vidyaarambh Sanskar at the right muhurat as it marks the beginning of a bright future for the child through knowledge and learnings. During the ceremony, the importance of education is taught to the child. According to the Hindu Panchang, Vidyarambh muhurat is depicted on the basis of the birth chart of the child as well as positions of celestial bodies.

Ashwini, Mrigashira, Rohini, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Purva Phalguni, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Mool, Revati, Purva Ashadha, Uttara Ashadha, Chitra, Swati, Abhijit, Dhanishta, Shravan, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Shatabhisha are believed to be auspicious for Vidyarambh ceremony.Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday are the best days of the week to perform Vidyarambh.The Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra-Vaisakha, Saptami tithi of Magha Shukla Paksha, and Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month are the best muhurats for this auspicious ceremony.Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius are considered while depicting the muhurats for Vidyarambh.

Given below is the complete list of Vidyarambh auspicious dates for April 2021. One can choose the most suitable muhurat to perform Vidyarambh Sanskar, as per their convenience.

06:06 pm to 08:51 pm05:53 am to 07:54 pm05:49 am to 08.15 am07:41 am to 10:48 am05:12 pm to 08:04 pm05:42 am to 11:48 amMuhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

