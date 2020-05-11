Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Vidyut Jammwal Has Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Great Friend' Adah Sharma

Actor Vidyut Jammwal took to Twitter to wish his Commando 3 co-star and "great friend" Adah Sharma on her birthday. The actress, on the oter hand, posted a surprise video for her fans on YouTube.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vidyut Jammwal Has Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Great Friend' Adah Sharma
Actor Vidyut Jammwal took to Twitter to wish his Commando 3 co-star and "great friend" Adah Sharma on her birthday. The actress, on the oter hand, posted a surprise video for her fans on YouTube.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal couldn't stop praising his "great friend" and "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma on her birthday on Monday.

"Happy birthday @adah_sharma To the girl who is kind,Grounded,Endearing,Super talented,Beautiful ,Truly a great friend And also the girl who can Throat-Punch if she needs to #Kalaripayattu," Vidyut tweeted.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma has posted a "Corona Birthday special" on her official YouTube channel".

Adah Sharma

Vidyut has been quite vocal about their friendship.

Last month, a Twitter user had asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut had responded saying: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading