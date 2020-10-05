Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vijay Deverakonda Calls Europe His ‘Happy Place’, Treats Fans with a New Pic

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently spending his quality time in Europe took to social media to share a happy picture of himself.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 5, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently spending his quality time in Europe took to social media to share a happy picture of him while he enjoyed his breakfast in his comfortable escape. In the picture, Vijay looked happy as he posed for the camera with a well-set breakfast table.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Europe - my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormally of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven.”

Vijay is an avid social media user and often treats his fans with his adorable posts and killer looks. Recently, the actor shared an adorable video of him playing cricket with his mother as he celebrated his mother’s 50th birthday. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I'll make sure you are happy forever ️Happy Birthday Mumma!” In the video, his brother and his pet can also be seen having a fun time.

The actor is also a pet lover and owns two adorable furry friends – Chester and Storm. He often shares pictures of them on social media. Earlier, he posted the picture of his pet dogs and wrote, “Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed”.

Meanwhile, the news of the actor to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike is doing rounds. He will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter, with Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy and Aali in the pivotal roles. The film will be an action thriller, available in both the languages –Telugu and Hindi.

Vijay has gained an immense fan following after the blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film also has the Hindi remake Kabir Singh which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Apart from Arjun Reddy, he was also seen in films like Mahanati and Dear Comrade. The Telugu star was last seen in World Famous Lover.

