Vijay Diwas 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

VIJAY DIWAS 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to mark India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India every year on December 16 to commemorate the victory of India against Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation. After 13 days of battle, India defeated Pakistan on December 16, 1971, in what came to be known as the largest military surrender in history after World War II.

The day is the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the soldiers martyred during the war as well as to remind ourselves the velour, dedication and sacrifices of our armed forces for the country. The best way to celebrate the day is it to share quotes and messages about the glorious history of our armed forces among our friends, family members and relatives.

This Vijay Diwas, use the following quotes to share the message of victory for our armed forces.

Vijay Diwas: Messages

1. Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of

our souls. Happy Vijay Diwas.

2. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier, who died protecting it.

3. Sleep peacefully at your home. Indian Army is guarding the frontier.

4. This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.

5. 1971 is not just a year. It is a benchmark against which any act of valour will forever be juxtaposed.

6. On Vijay Diwas, let us remember the sacrifices of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect India. Jai Hind!

7. Real Heroes don’t have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country’s Flag. Thank you, India’s Real Heroes!

