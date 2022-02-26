Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance

VIJAYA EKADASHI 2022: Ekadashi has a special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Ekadashi fasting is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts. Every month, there are two Ekadashis. Phalgun month has begun and this month, Krishna Paksha Ekadashi will fall on February 27. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. This Ekadashi is known as Vijaya Ekadashi. It is believed that by fasting and worshiping Lord Hari Vishnu on this day, a person gets victory in every work. Victory is achieved over enemies and salvation is attained after death.

According to Padma Purana, Lord Shiva told Narad ji about Ekadashi fast. He said that the person who observes Ekadashi fast, he and his ancestors will receive the path of heaven.

The Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month will begin at 10:39 am on Saturday, February 26 and will be in effect till 08:12 am on February 27, Sunday. According to the Panchang, the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi will be kept on the day of February 27 on the basis of Udayatithi. Do not consume rice and other grains during the Vijaya Ekadashi fast.

The fast of Vijaya Ekadashi starts after sunset on the Dashami tithi and ends on the next day, that is on Dwadashi. This year, the fast-breaking time will be between 06:48 am to 09:06 am on February 28. Make sure to break the fast between these timings only.

To do the Puja, use dhoop, deep, chandan, phool, tulsi, etc. As per mythology, Tulsi is believed to be very dear to Lord Vishnu, that is why it is necessary to include Tulsi during your Puja on this day. Recite and listen to Vishnu Vrat katha. Then, do the aarti of Shri Hari. After sunset, light a diya in front of Lord Vishnu and Tulsi. Use fruits for prasad. Next day in the morning, feed a Brahmin and give dakshina as per your will. After this, you can break your fast.

