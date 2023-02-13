Vikram Phadnis to Showcase 44 Designs to Mark His Resort Wear Debut at Indian Beach Fashion Week I Exclusive

A pioneer in Indian couture and bridal wear, celebrated designer Vikram Phadnis is all set to make his debut in resort wear at India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW). The collection titled Bloom will feature silhouettes that resonate with bohemian styles which are comfortably chic.

Ahead of his curtain-raiser showcase at IBFW, Vikram Phadnis speaks to News18 about foraying into resort wear and celebrating fashion amidst nature, why the concept of celebrity showstoppers needs to die down and making his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry.

Showcasing a collection that resonates with his store Adhvan, which he started in 2022, paved the path for his interest in resort wear. With free-flowing and easy-going silhouettes playing an integral part in the collection, Bloom is an extension of Vikram’s love for bohemian prints, cuts and styling.

When asked what inspired his decision to create resort wear, Vikram Phadnis says, “In 2022, I started my store Adhvan in Goa, and keeping that in mind I tried to dwell into resort wear. It took off and did so well. So we pursued it in a big way. The collection which we are showcasing at IBFW is resort wear and is very bohemian in terms of cuts, prints and styling. And since it is the curtain raiser showcase, we tried to glam it up with elaborate hair and funky makeup.”

With approximately 44 designs created in georgette and linen, the collection will feature shorts, swimsuits with capes, and dhotis for women among others, something which Vikram feels is not expected from his brand, normally. While he has gone minimalistic with his embroidery and embellishments, the collection features bold, larger-than-life prints in black and white with a pop of neon.

Elated to showcase his collection in a natural setting at IBFW, Vikram says, “I have done outdoor shows in the past but never done something like this before. The setting is beautiful, where the model will walk on a pathway amidst nature instead of a ramp. IBFW gives you a great platform, the visibility is great and most importantly it is not a typical set-up of a fashion show. It is different and I am excited.”

Unlike his contemporaries, Vikram prefers life without the chaos of social media. When asked why he isn’t as active on social media platforms, he says, “I feel social media is a bubble, I feel exhausted trying to meet deliverables, like trying to tell people where you are eating, telling people who you are meeting. What’s the difference between your personal and professional life, if everything is out in the public domain?”

But doesn’t it help in developing one’s business? “If it gets you your reach, it is fine, but it is not the be-all and end of all. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not on social media he is the biggest filmmaker, Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media he is the biggest star,” expresses Vikram.

Another aspect of the fashion weeks that play an integral part in the show is celebrity showstoppers. For someone like Vikram, whose designs have been adorned by renowned Bollywood stars, when asked if he has anyone special walking for him? He says, “I want to stop this thing of showstoppers now. People should now focus on the clothes and the show. The whole concept of showstoppers itself has to someday die down but it is never going to die down because people only wait for that. But that’s the sad part. Fashion weeks should focus mainly on what the designer is creating for you.”

Vikram is not only an ace designer but also a celebrated filmmaker. After garnering accolades as a director for his debut Marathi film Hrudayantar (2017) and second film Smile Please (2019), Vikram is all set to make his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry with his next film. In its final scripting stage, Vikram plans to take the script to actors in mid-March and hopes to get the green light for this love story.

Vikram Phadnis is the opening show designer for India Beach Fashion Week which will be held on February 13th, at 8:30 pm, at Mercure, the Goa Devaaya resort, Divar Island.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here