Vin Diesel Goes Shirtless to Flaunt Beef on the Beach, Pic Inside
Vin Diesel's Insta pic is making us go weak in the knees. He flaunted his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts. Check it out below.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.
The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.
"We will find a way, or we will make one... Barca BC," Diesel captioned the image.
Reacting to Diesel's body, a user commented: "You are hottest."
Another one wrote: "Stop being too hot."
Diesel's underwear shows in the pic, with Barca BC printed on it. The reference is to the name of a video game the actor launched in 2011, reports dailymail.co.uk.
