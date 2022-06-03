Vinayak Chaturthi Vrat 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, and All You Need to Know

VINAYAK CHATURTHI VRAT 2022: Every month, Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Ganesha to overcome hurdles in life.

Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to one’s life. On Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees also recite Ganesha’s aarti and chalisa for a special virtue. Chaturthi Vrat is said to be one of the most fruitful fasts in the Hindu religion.

CHATURTHI VRAT 2022: PUJA MUHURAT

In the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu Vedic Calendar, the auspicious Vinayak Chaturthi will fall on Friday, June 3. Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:17 am on June 3 and will be in effect till 02:41 am on June 4. On this day, Ganesh Puja is conducted in the afternoon. The auspicious timings for doing Ganesh Puja are from 10:56 am to 01:43 pm on June 3.

CHATURTHI VRAT 2022: PUJA VIDHI

Start your day by waking up early and taking a bath, preferably, before sunrise. Wear clean clothes. Now, take an idol of Lord Ganesha and decorate it with fresh flowers and Dhruva grass. Do the puja by reciting Ganesh arti and lighting a diya and offering sweets, flowers, Chandan to the lord. After giving arghya to the Sun, start your fast. Restrain from eating anything spicy and salty during the fast.

CHATURTHI VRAT 2022: FASTING RITUALS

After doing the Madhyana Puja, you can have fruits, milk, juices, and other fasting foods. Do not consume onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, tobacco and alcohol on this day. Prepare prasad of modaks, and after concluding the fast, distribute them to other people.

VINAYAK CHATURTHI 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

Lord Ganesha is said to be the first God to be worshipped on any occasion. The day marks a special significance for the Hindu devotees, as Lord Ganesh is said to be Vighnaharta, that is one who removes every obstacle. To pay respect and devotion to the Lord, people keep a day-long fast every month and pray to Lord Ganesh.

