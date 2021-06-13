Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. The Vinayaka Chaturthi falling in the month of Jyeshtha will be marked on June 14 as per Panchang. This day is of great importance to the devotees of Lord Ganesha.

The auspicious day is also referred to as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means “asking God to fulfill any desire one has”. The devotees believe that if they keep the fast on this day, Lord Ganpati will bless them with patience and wisdom. The puja that needs to be done on the day is performed during the afternoon.

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls every month but the most important one is marked in the month of Bhadrapada. This day is popular as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Tithi Timings: It will start from 9:40 PM on June 13 and will end at 10:34 PM on June 14.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Shubh Muhurat: The puja for the day should be done between 11:19 AM and 01:58 PM.

Those who keep the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat take bath in the morning and wear fresh clothes. After that they do Sankalpa (pledge) to keep the fast with utmost sincerity. During the hours of vrat consumption of non-vegetarian food items along with onion and garlic are prohibited.

However, the devotees can eat things made of fruits, milk etc. People keeping the fast also need to maintain celibacy on the day and are also not permitted to consume substances like alcohol and tobacco.

Puja is performed during the shubh muhurat of the day. It begins with lighting a lamp before Lord Vinayaka’s idol. Then, 21 strands of Dhruva, 11 Modaks, kumkum, chandan, flowers etc are offered. After this, believers read or recite the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Katha followed by Ganesh Aarti to seek the blessings of the Lord on the auspicious day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here