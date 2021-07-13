Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat of Ashadha month is falling on Tuesday, July 13, according to the Hindu Vedic calendar called the Panchang. The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi will start from 8:24 AM on July 13 and will go on till 8:02 AM on July 14. The auspicious time to perform puja for the day will start from 11:25 AM of July 13 and will stay till 02:03 PM on July 14.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

The day is marked on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. The auspicious day is very important for those devotees who are believers of Lord Ganesha. On this day, the devotees keep a fast and pray to the almighty to bless them with wisdom and patience. The day is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The word Varad means “asking God to fulfill any desire one has.”

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

The Chaturthi falls twice every month, but the most important one is celebrated in Bhadrapada month. The day is popularly known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Many cities also announce a holiday on this pious day. The puja on this auspicious day is usually performed during the day time. The devotees who keep a fast on this day, take an early morning bath, wear new clothes and take sankalpa to keep the fast with dedication and sincerity.

Those who are on fast on this day are not permitted to eat non-vegetarian food and have to maintain celibacy. During the fast, only consumption of fruits, milk, food items that do not contain onion or garlic is permitted.

While performing the puja during the shubh muhurat, people light a diya before an idol of lord Ganpati and offer kumkum, chandan, flowers and modaks to him. Further, they meditate and pray to the lord for fulfilling their desires and aspirations.

As a part of rituals, many people also read the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Katha, and perform the Ganesh Aarti with ‘shraddha’. After this is done, the prasad is distributed among friends, family and other believers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here