Vinayaka Chaturthi August 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurats for Lord Ganesha Puja

The Sawan month Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on Thursday, August 12. The Chaturthi as per the Hindu Vedic calendar called the Panchang will start from 4:53 pm on August 11 and will go on till 3:24 pm on August 12. The shubh muhurat to perform the puja for the day will be between 11:06 am and 01:45 pm on August 12. Vinayaka Chaturthi falls every month, but the most important one is marked in the Bhadrapada month. The pious day is also commonly known as Ganesh Chaturthi. States like Maharashtra celebrate the day by dancing to the beats of dhol and singing songs dedicated to Lord Ganpati. Some states also declare holiday in order to hold celebrations for the day

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

All Vinayaka Chaturthis are marked during the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day. They believe that doing so will please the almighty and he in return will bless them with the wealth of wisdom and patience. Some people also call this day as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means “asking God to fulfil desires of the devotee”.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

People keeping fast on this day rise during the Brahma Muhurta and take bath. After that they pledge to keep the fast with utmost sincerity and dedication. There are certain restrictions that one has to follow while on fast during Vinayak Chaturthi. The fast keeping individual has to maintain celibacy and has to refrain from consuming meat, alcohol and other tamasic food during the day. Some devotees also prefer wearing new clothes on the auspicious day.

During the shubh muhurat of the day, the puja is performed ritualistically. Before beginning the rituals, the mandir is cleaned with ganga jal. After that a lamp is lit before lord Ganesha’s idol. Next the devotee prays to the lord with sincerity and concludes the puja by reading the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Katha, and performing the Ganesh Aarti. Once this is done prasad is distributed among people and the fast is broken.

