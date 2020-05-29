Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vindu Dara Singh Flies From Chandigarh to Mumbai, Shares Airport Video

Actor Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter to share a video of his experience flying to Mumbai from Chandigarh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Vindu Dara Singh flew from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Friday morning. The actor took to Twitter to share a video from Chandigarh airport where it was raining in the morning.

Sharing the video of a half empty Chandigarh airport, Vindu tweeted: "Taking my first flight since ages #Chandigarh to #Mumbai and the airport is immaculate with all precautions! It's a joke when they say a person landed and got positive on a 2 hour flight despite mask ect just 33 on board so airlines in loss but so is the world ! Life will go on."

Vindu Dara Singh

Commenting on his tweet, a user asked him why is he travelling to Mumbai at a time when COVID 19 positive cases are spiking in the city. Replying to the comment, the actor offered an explanation.

Vindu Dara Singh

He wrote: "Jahan testing zyada wahan cases zyada (where testing is being done in huge numbers, more cases are being detected) and mumbai has a lot of people living in close proximity so it will definitely have maximum tension with positive cases but it's a city that never stops and has a never say die spirit. We will rock again soon in aamchi. #Mumbai."

As soon as flight operations resumed film and television celebrities have started travelling home. Earlier this week, actress Radhika Madan flew to her home in Delhi. TV actors Karanveer Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Parth Samthaan and Himansh Kohli also flew home recently.

Loading