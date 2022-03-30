Vinegar to Steam, Easy Hacks to Prevent Nose Bleeding in Summers

Nose bleeding is quite a common problem during summers. The protective layer of mucus in the nasal cavity tends to dry up during hot summer days, and this results in nose bleeding. Therefore, we have brought you natural home remedies for nose bleeding. Although nose bleedings may get messy, these tips may help you a great deal.

Vinegar: Vinegar is easily available in the market as well as at our homes. Vinegar effectively stops nose bleeding. Just pour some vinegar into a cotton ball or a piece of cloth and put it on the nose for some time.

Ice: Ice helps control nose bleeding. Just rub the ice cube on the nose to reduce swelling in the blood vessels. The ice numbs the pain and provides instant relief.

Baking soda: Baking soda works as a wonder for nose bleeding. Just mix some baking soda in water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the nose.

Advertisement

Steam: Inhaling steam is a great way to stop nose bleeding in the summers. When one takes steam, it moistens the nasal cavity and prevents it from drying and helps to avoid any bleeding.

Drink water: Drinking ample water in summers keeps the body hydrated. Drinking plenty of liquids like fruit juice, milkshake helps to prevent drying of the nose.

Nose bleeding spoils a lot of summer vacations. But by following these easy hacks one can easily recover from nose bleeding.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.