Violet, You're Turning Violet! This Halloween Look is Taking Instagram by Storm

It's Halloween and netizens are going berserk to look their spookiest best. From Gothic looks to spooky Disney princesses, people on social media are drawing inspiration from the pages of beauty influencers and make up artists. But there is one Halloween makeup that nobody saw coming and undeniably is going to be the Halloween look of the year. It's the Violet Beauregarde Halloween makeup! Every one is turning violet.Remember Violet Beauregarde's inflation scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Yes, that's exactly the look we are talking about but this 18-year-old makeup artist, Ellie Addis, sure gave it a twist.Addis posted the Halloween look on her Instagram page. Not only did it attract so many views, it had every one trying their hands on it, spicing it in their own ways.The Violet Beauregarde's look is easy, achievable and looks apt for the Halloween. Here's how you can recreate this Halloween makeup look this Spooktober:Pull out your primer, foundation and concealer and stick to your routine base makeup as you always do. This time add a little extra primer so that your face is prepped for all the blends and strokes you are going to put it through.The trick here is to use your pink and violet eye shadow for your eye makeup, just to add your own twist to the look.Remember, face paint is the key here. Pick your face paint palette to recreate Violet's blueberry look, all you have to do is mix the blue and pink paint to the achieve that shade.Blend and blend some more. Use your beauty blender to blend that face paint around your nose.In the video Addis explains how important the blending step is for this look. She mentions that the edges were more blended than the rest to give that spreading effect.Finally, Addis highlighted her look with her Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit, but you can use any other highlighter available.Ta-dah! Now, you can go around looking like you have turned into a giant blueberry just like Violet Beauregarde.