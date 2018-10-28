English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Violet, You're Turning Violet! This Halloween Look is Taking Instagram by Storm
Remember Violet Beauregarde's inflation scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Yes, that's exactly the look we are talking about.
Image: @ellieaddis/instagram
Loading...
It's Halloween and netizens are going berserk to look their spookiest best. From Gothic looks to spooky Disney princesses, people on social media are drawing inspiration from the pages of beauty influencers and make up artists. But there is one Halloween makeup that nobody saw coming and undeniably is going to be the Halloween look of the year. It's the Violet Beauregarde Halloween makeup! Every one is turning violet.
Remember Violet Beauregarde's inflation scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Yes, that's exactly the look we are talking about but this 18-year-old makeup artist, Ellie Addis, sure gave it a twist.
Addis posted the Halloween look on her Instagram page. Not only did it attract so many views, it had every one trying their hands on it, spicing it in their own ways.
The Violet Beauregarde's look is easy, achievable and looks apt for the Halloween. Here's how you can recreate this Halloween makeup look this Spooktober:
Pull out your primer, foundation and concealer and stick to your routine base makeup as you always do. This time add a little extra primer so that your face is prepped for all the blends and strokes you are going to put it through.
The trick here is to use your pink and violet eye shadow for your eye makeup, just to add your own twist to the look.
Remember, face paint is the key here. Pick your face paint palette to recreate Violet's blueberry look, all you have to do is mix the blue and pink paint to the achieve that shade.
Blend and blend some more. Use your beauty blender to blend that face paint around your nose.
In the video Addis explains how important the blending step is for this look. She mentions that the edges were more blended than the rest to give that spreading effect.
Finally, Addis highlighted her look with her Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit, but you can use any other highlighter available.
Ta-dah! Now, you can go around looking like you have turned into a giant blueberry just like Violet Beauregarde.
Remember Violet Beauregarde's inflation scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Yes, that's exactly the look we are talking about but this 18-year-old makeup artist, Ellie Addis, sure gave it a twist.
View this post on Instagram
VIOLET! you’re turning ... violet! EDIT: tutorial for this look is up on my channel! the link is in my bio 💜 thank you for all of the love on this look ____________ omg guys so this is my first halloween look this is one of the fun ideas i had in mind 💙 (the jacket is obviously edited) ____________ PRODUCTS: @nyxcosmetics_uk micro brow pencil; @plouise_makeup_academy base; @barrymcosmetics treasure chest palette; @anastasiabeverlyhills moonchild glow kit; imagic flash dupe; @milanicosmetics luminoso and foundation ___________ #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenlook #violetbeauregarde #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_muas #nyxcosmetics_uk #timburton #charlieandthechocolatefactory
Addis posted the Halloween look on her Instagram page. Not only did it attract so many views, it had every one trying their hands on it, spicing it in their own ways.
The Violet Beauregarde's look is easy, achievable and looks apt for the Halloween. Here's how you can recreate this Halloween makeup look this Spooktober:
Pull out your primer, foundation and concealer and stick to your routine base makeup as you always do. This time add a little extra primer so that your face is prepped for all the blends and strokes you are going to put it through.
The trick here is to use your pink and violet eye shadow for your eye makeup, just to add your own twist to the look.
Remember, face paint is the key here. Pick your face paint palette to recreate Violet's blueberry look, all you have to do is mix the blue and pink paint to the achieve that shade.
Blend and blend some more. Use your beauty blender to blend that face paint around your nose.
In the video Addis explains how important the blending step is for this look. She mentions that the edges were more blended than the rest to give that spreading effect.
Finally, Addis highlighted her look with her Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit, but you can use any other highlighter available.
Ta-dah! Now, you can go around looking like you have turned into a giant blueberry just like Violet Beauregarde.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club
- Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
- Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...