Vir Das Birthday Special: Best Performances by the Comedian

The multi-talented actor-writer-musician Vir Das was born in Dehradun on May 31, 1979. He started his career as a standup comedian and soon rose to popularity with his hilarious, provocative, crisp, and sometimes really profound jokes. With time he has even proved his acting capability in films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Badmaash Company amongst many others. Today, on his 42nd birthday, let us have a look at his best characters that hugely impressed the audience.

Delhi Belly

The comedian played the role of Arup in this action-comedy film that was released in 2011. It is one of his best roles to date. Apart from him, the film also starred Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur in lead but Vir’s character remained the most interesting and relatable among the three.

Go Goa Gone

The actor did a great job of propelling the story forward of the cult hit. His chemistry with Kunal Kemmu was quite liked by the audience. There have also been talks for a long time now to make its sequel.

Hasmukh

Vir’s show which was released last year on Netflix gained huge popularity. The web series is engaging and dark. He plays the lead role of a comedian who is abused, shy, under-confident but full of rage.

Badmaash Company

Vir played the role of Chandu in this 2010 crime-comedy. The film was a commercial success but received average reviews. Vir’s role, however, was widely appreciated. He was the sleazebag that the movie needed. He gelled off pretty well with the cast and his comic timing was perfect.

Namastey London

The star had a cameo in this 2007 romantic drama, but he aced the role of a tech-savvy groom better than most of the films he has done in his career. In just a few minutes, he makes the audience wonder how this character is dealing with brides.

