Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Wedding Anniversary: Times When Virushka Gave Fitness Goals

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma completed two years of marriage on December 11. It is no secret that the couple is a fitness freak and they keep sharing the same on social media.

While Kohli is usually seen sharing videos of him primarily doing some intense weight training, Anushka’s videos of doing Pilates have been shared by her friends and fans.

Last year, Virat had shared a video from the gym with his wife Anushka doing some cardio exercise. In the video, he also claimed that Sharma can do more cardio than him.

He captioned the video as, “Training together makes it even better!”

In another video that the captain has shared shows him doing some strength training. In the video, he can be seen wearing black coloured shorts and a t-shirt.

The 31-year-old also shared a video on Instagram in which he has compared the way he did a particular weight training exercise in the year 2016 and how he does the same in 2019. The post seemingly was to inspire his fans about how they should majorly focus on technique before taking the exercise to the next level. He said, “Always take more time to get the technique right before wanting to take the weight up. Same exercise 3 years apart. Regular work on it and constantly focusing on technique has improved my mobility and full-body strength too. So always be patient with learning something new. Stay fit stay healthy.”

Another video on Kohli’s Instagram shows him sweating out on the treadmill. Along with the video, he wrote, “There's no ideal way to put in hard work. Every day is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy!”

