Virgil Abloh: BTS, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Pay Tribute to Ace Designer

Virgil Abloh, founder of the label Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died on November 28. The 41-year-old, had been privately battling cancer since 2019. Post his sudden demise, a statement revealed that Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the heart.

Honoring Virgil Abloh’s incredible life and legacy, A-listers of the fashion and entertainment world shared moving tributes. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and BTS were among stars who paid tributes to the fashion visionary.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid penned a lengthy note to mourn the loss of her “dear friend.” “He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved,” wrote Gigi.

Hailey Bieber remembered him as the one who designed her wedding dress. She bid Virgil Abloh goodbye with a post that reads, “I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me (sic.)”

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Gone too soon.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar called Virgil Abloh a immensely talented fashion force who will be sorely missed.

Sonam Kapoor wrote that the “young and dynamic” designer, “Rest in peace.”

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother. thank you for everything,” wrote Drake in an emotional farewell note.

Shocked beyond belief and honoured to have known Abloh, actor-singer Justin Timberlake wrote, “What can you say when a force like Virgil Abloh is taken too soon?”

While in the middle of their four-day concert in Los Angeles, iconic boy band BTS mourned the loss of Virgil Abloh via their official Twitter handle

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

David Beckham in his tribute called Abloh a force of nature who changed an industry overnight.

Kanye West, who knew Abloh for the last two decades, dedicated his Sunday Service to Abloh.

Virgil Abloh is survived by wife Shannon, children Lowe and Grey, sister Edwina, and parents Nee and Eunice.

