English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virtual Reality Can Help People With Dementia
Virtual Reality helped patients recall old memories by providing new stimuli difficult to achieve, due to ill health, or inaccessible within a secure environment.
Virtual Reality. Representative Image. (Photo: Michal Krakowiak/Istock.com)
Loading...
Virtual reality (VR) technology can enhance the quality of life for people with dementia by helping them to recall past memories, reduce aggression and improve interactions with caregivers, says a study.
The technology helped patients recall old memories by providing new stimuli difficult to achieve, due to ill health, or inaccessible within a secure environment, said the team from the University of Kent in the UK.
These memories not only provided positive mental stimulation for the patients but also helped their caregivers learn more about their lives before care, thereby improving their social interaction.
"VR can clearly have positive benefits for patients with dementia, their families and caregivers. It provides a richer and more satisfying quality of life that is otherwise available, with many positive outcomes," said Jim Ang, Professor at the University of Kent.
For the study, the researchers picked eight patients aged between 41 and 88 who are living with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease.
Each patient used a VR headset to 'visit' one of five virtual environments of a cathedral, a forest, a sandy beach, a rocky beach and a countryside scene.
The sessions were monitored with feedback gathered from patients and their caregivers.
The patients also demonstrated their own choices during the experiment, with some keen to explore different VEs within a session, while others explored the same environment repeatedly.
"With further research, it will be possible to evaluate the elements of virtual environments that benefit patients and use VR even more effectively," Jim Ang added.
The technology helped patients recall old memories by providing new stimuli difficult to achieve, due to ill health, or inaccessible within a secure environment, said the team from the University of Kent in the UK.
These memories not only provided positive mental stimulation for the patients but also helped their caregivers learn more about their lives before care, thereby improving their social interaction.
"VR can clearly have positive benefits for patients with dementia, their families and caregivers. It provides a richer and more satisfying quality of life that is otherwise available, with many positive outcomes," said Jim Ang, Professor at the University of Kent.
For the study, the researchers picked eight patients aged between 41 and 88 who are living with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease.
Each patient used a VR headset to 'visit' one of five virtual environments of a cathedral, a forest, a sandy beach, a rocky beach and a countryside scene.
The sessions were monitored with feedback gathered from patients and their caregivers.
The patients also demonstrated their own choices during the experiment, with some keen to explore different VEs within a session, while others explored the same environment repeatedly.
"With further research, it will be possible to evaluate the elements of virtual environments that benefit patients and use VR even more effectively," Jim Ang added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Salman Khan Opting for Surrogacy? Know Other Celebs Who Embraced Surrogate Parenthood
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Katy Perry Loves 'Desi' Twist to Her Met Gala Look
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results