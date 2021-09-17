Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and All You Need to Know

Vishwakarma Puja is an important festival of Hindus that is usually observed every year in mid-September. Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the Lord of creation, the divine architect and engineer in the Rig Veda. The day is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma and hence it is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti. While some scriptures refer to him as the son of Lord Brahma, other also state him to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The occasion is celebrated in Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura with great fervour and joy. It is said that Lord Vishwakarma had built the holy city of Dwarka. Not only that, Vishwakarma is also said to have created many wondrous weapons for the Gods including Lord Shiva’s Trishul, Indra’s Vajra and Vishnu’s Sudarshana Chakra.

Know about the date, puja muhurat, and significance of the puja:

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date and Puja Muhurat

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. This year, Vishwakarma Puja will be marked on September 17 and the Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment will begin at 01:29 AM.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi and significance

As he is known to be the first architect and divine engineer, the day is quite significant for factory workers, architects, labourers, craftsmen, and mechanics. Devotees offer prayer to the lord as well as worship all the machinery available at home/offices and shops like cycles, cars, machines, computers and others. Devotees across the country organize puja in their respective offices, factories, and industrial areas.

People not only worship electronic devices and tools but also refrain from using them on this day. They offer akshat, turmeric, flowers, paan, cloves, sweets, fruits, incense, deep and rakshasutra to the idol during the Puja. After the puja is concluded, prasad is distributed.

