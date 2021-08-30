Visit Mousuni Island in West Bengal to celebrate Durga Puja peacefully in Nature’s lap

Mousuni Island is the perfect destination for all those who want to experience the beauty of nature and celebrate this year’s Durga Puja peacefully in West Bengal. The Island situated in South 24 Parganas district is witnessing a revival of tourism in the region after cyclone Yass caused heavy damage in the area in May this year. Namkhana administration which looks after the cleanliness of the Island said that people have already started visiting the place. The tourism business is expected to witness growth in the upcoming festival season.

Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals in the state will be observed in October but the locals of the area have already decorated the banks of the rivers near the Island in their own way.

Shantanu Singh Tagore, an official of the Namkhana administration said, “The tourist spots at Mousuni Island have been developed in Baliyara village. Bagdanga near Baliyara village is well connected by road from Kolkata. The villagers mostly depend on tourists for their livelihood. They are looking for good business in coming festival season.”

You can take a train from your nearest station to reach Sealdah (South) railway station. Take a local train to Namkhana railway station. You can take an auto to reach the tourist spots at the Island from Namkhana railway station in 15 minutes.

There are a number of non-governmental camps and mud houses on Mousuni Islands. Each camp has food and drinks from morning till night. There is an arrangement for bonfires in the evening at all camps. The cost of camps ranges from Rs 1000 to 1600 per head for one day.

There is boundless peace to experience here in the lap of nature. Each camp is built on the sand of the island. If you want to celebrate Durga Puja in peace and away from the city’s chaos, you should visit the place.

