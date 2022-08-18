Visit These Enchanting Places In Iceland

Iceland has emerged as a top tourist destination in recent years. Every square inch of Iceland is downright mesmerizing and nailing down the most stunning places of the country is a very difficult task. Iceland boasts of having some of the most beautiful vistas in Europe which includes expansive underground ice caves, volcanoes, thermal baths and picturesque landscapes.

If you are looking to go on a vacation to this Nordic country, you should consider visiting these top tourist attractions of Iceland.

Vatnajökull

Iceland is known as the land of ice and fire. After visiting Vatnajökull, you will understand why. Vatnajökull National Park is home to one of the largest glaciers in the world and is the one of best places to explore ice caves. While in Vatnajökull, you can also see two of Iceland’s most active volcanoes, and breathtaking waterfalls.

Dynjandi Waterfall

Dynjandi is often referred to as the “Jewel of the Westfjords”. Also known as Fjallfoss, the majestic Dynjandi waterfall looks like a beautiful bridal veil.

Westfjords

You will be mesmerized with the natural beauty of this large peninsula in the north-western part of the country. Westfjords offers you the chance to experience some of Iceland’s most dramatic landscapes, diverse wildlife, and serene beach towns like Breioavik.

Reynisfjara

Visit Reynisfjara to click some of the most stunning pictures for your social media posts. Reynisfjara has the world famous black sand beach and you will be awestruck after taking a stroll along its rugged coast.

Blue Lagoon

Grindavik’s Blue Lagoon has the world’s most well-known geothermal spa. A soak in the 100-degree waters of Blue Lagoon’s geothermal spa will be an extremely enjoyable experience.

Seljalandsfoss

Seljalandsfoss is about an hour and 45 minutes from the capital city of Reykjavik. Seljalandsfoss offers you the chance to witness the south-coast waterfall in all its glory.

Kirkjufell

Kirkjufell is one of the best spots in the world to view the enchanting Northern Lights. It is one of the most photographed places of the country and you should definitely visit Kirkjufell to witness the out of the world phenomenon of Northen lights.

