Visit These Heritage Hotels in Rajasthan to Live Life King Size

India is known all over the world for its unique culture and heritage. Several cities in India have kept their historical legacy and heritage alive. There are numerous such historical legends in India, many of which can still be seen and heard today.

If we consider India’s illustrious history, the kings and maharajas here erected lavish palaces as a testament to their greatness and passion. When it comes to palaces of kings and emperors, Rajasthan has numerous. The monarchy of some of these palaces faded with time, and these majestic palaces are now elegant hotels. You, too, can have unique experiences by visiting here and if there’s one thing you won’t witness in Jaipur, it’s boredom.

Rambagh Palace of Jaipur

This palace in Rajasthan is one of India’s most luxurious royal hotels. It covers an area of 48 acres. It was constructed in 1835. Many celebrities, including Jacqueline Kennedy and Prince Charles, have visited this palace. Staying here may require you to pay anywhere between $24,000 and $4 lakh.

Taj Lake Palace of Udaipur

This 4-acre pleasure retreat was created for the Maharaja of Mewar in 1746. Around the castle lies a lake filled with water. The royal decorations will remind the guests of the kings and emperors. The cost of residing here ranges from roughly Rs 17,000 to 4 lakhs.

There are 62 rooms in this palace. This palace is proof that the royal architecture here tells a story in itself. This palace, located miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city, boasts a regal elegance from breakfast to dinner. The cost of staying here fluctuates between Rs.10,000 and Rs.45,000.

Apart from these Palace Hotels in Rajasthan, there is Neemrana of Alwar and Laxmi Niwas Palace of Bikaner. If you are planning a trip to Rajasthan, you must visit these palace hotels at least once.

